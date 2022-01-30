AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) Short Interest Up 81.5% in January

AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 81.5% from the December 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,769,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SWRM opened at $0.01 on Friday. AppSwarm has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

Get AppSwarm alerts:

About AppSwarm

AppSwarm, Inc engages in the provision of application incubation. It offers end-to-end services for mobile application development across all major platforms including iPhone, RIM’s Blackberry, Google’s android and Microsoft’s windows mobile. The company was founded in July 2001 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for AppSwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppSwarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.