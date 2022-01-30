AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) Short Interest Up 81.5% in January

AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 81.5% from the December 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,769,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SWRM opened at $0.01 on Friday. AppSwarm has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.
About AppSwarm
