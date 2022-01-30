Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of APRE stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -0.15. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $8.46.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). On average, analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,019,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 575.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 301,511 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 93,892 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 82,212 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $606,000. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

