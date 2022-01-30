ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.10 Billion

Analysts predict that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will report sales of $20.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $20.80 billion. ArcelorMittal posted sales of $14.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year sales of $75.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.59 billion to $76.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $69.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.77 billion to $76.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.65.

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $37.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 24,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 166,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

