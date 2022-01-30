Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.18 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will post sales of $19.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.91 billion and the highest is $20.90 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported sales of $18.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year sales of $87.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.84 billion to $90.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $86.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.70 billion to $90.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.38.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADM opened at $75.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.58. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $75.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.