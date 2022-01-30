Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
OTCMKTS:ARHVF opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48. Archer has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $0.66.
Archer Company Profile
