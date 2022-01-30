Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS:ARHVF opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48. Archer has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $0.66.

Archer Ltd. engages in the provision of a variety of oilfield products and services. It operates through the Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere segments. The Eastern Hemisphere segment involves in platform drilling, engineering, wireline, and oiltools service divisions. The Western Hemisphere comprises the land drilling operations in Latin America.

