Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 103.0% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ATSPT opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $2,937,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,182,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,136,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,924,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,088,000.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

