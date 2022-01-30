Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. Arcimoto posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.96) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 727.70% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FUV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcimoto has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 9.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Arcimoto during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Arcimoto by 25.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Arcimoto by 389.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Arcimoto by 28.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. 23.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FUV stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $5.37. 928,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,492. The stock has a market cap of $202.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.31. Arcimoto has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 6.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09.

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

