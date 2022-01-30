Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Has $30.09 Million Position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) by 313.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,098,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,348,881 shares during the period. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition makes up approximately 2.4% of Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned approximately 5.37% of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition worth $30,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,681,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,871,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,640,000. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ REVH opened at $9.67 on Friday. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

