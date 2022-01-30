Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a growth of 100.7% from the December 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of ARNA stock opened at $91.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.40. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $94.23.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARNA. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

