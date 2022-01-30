Ares Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.29 Million (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ares Protocol has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00049038 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.27 or 0.06829922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00052992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,909.50 or 0.99765764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00053974 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

