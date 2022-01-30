Arianee (ARIA20) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6,624.00

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Arianee has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Arianee has a market cap of $11.20 million and approximately $6,624.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arianee coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001093 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00049409 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.18 or 0.06767059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,133.96 or 0.99898292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00052023 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007277 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Arianee Profile

Arianee’s genesis date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,844,281 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject . The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

