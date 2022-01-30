Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) Short Interest Update

Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:RAMMU traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.18. 131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,413. Aries I Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27.

Get Aries I Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aries I Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,558,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aries I Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aries I Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aries I Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $754,000.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Aries I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aries I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.