Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,300 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the December 31st total of 643,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ARIS stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.08. 148,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,507. Aris Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $15.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th.

