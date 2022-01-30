Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,976 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $15,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citic Securities assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.37.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.17, for a total transaction of $537,597.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total value of $976,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 160,675 shares of company stock valued at $29,403,978 over the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZM stock opened at $143.81 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.70 and a twelve month high of $451.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.85 and its 200-day moving average is $262.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.