Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $22,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Lam Research by 11.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,207,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 20.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.1% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 48.7% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 19.4% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.30.

LRCX opened at $561.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $674.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $623.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $481.05 and a 12-month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.