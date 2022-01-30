Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $23,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 245.5% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 17.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 116,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,426,000 after acquiring an additional 175,552 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.15.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $199.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.60. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.24 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

