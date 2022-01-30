Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $22,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

