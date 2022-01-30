Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Progressive were worth $14,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Progressive by 49.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,220,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106,627 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Progressive by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at $91,715,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 90.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,689,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,865,000 after purchasing an additional 800,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $108.72 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The firm has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.02 and a 200-day moving average of $96.97.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.81%.

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.75.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 13,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $1,341,610.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,546 shares of company stock worth $6,826,524 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

