Arizona State Retirement System Has $14.30 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in KLA were worth $14,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 1,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.00.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $366.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $410.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.07. The firm has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $273.24 and a 52-week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.