Arizona State Retirement System Has $17.67 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total value of $63,753.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on REGN. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $624.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $629.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $620.26.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

