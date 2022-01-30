Arizona State Retirement System Has $21.04 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $21,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,652,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,097,000 after buying an additional 193,215 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS stock opened at $117.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.95. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.79 and a 12 month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 421.63%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.41.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.