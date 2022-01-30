Arizona State Retirement System Has $23.46 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,174 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $23,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,130,000 after buying an additional 5,103,553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,261,000 after buying an additional 2,665,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after buying an additional 2,630,503 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after buying an additional 1,736,735 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,868,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,403,000 after buying an additional 1,508,917 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:USB opened at $58.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.97 and its 200-day moving average is $58.31. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.