Arizona State Retirement System Has $25.12 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,644 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $25,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $158.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.25 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

