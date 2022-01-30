Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $18,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

NYSE HCA opened at $236.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.52 and its 200 day moving average is $246.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $269.75. The stock has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,338,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

