Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $19,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 252.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,880,000 after buying an additional 33,848 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 139.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 111,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,452,000 after buying an additional 65,088 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 197.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 308.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,367,000 after buying an additional 120,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 209.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $287.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $328.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.53.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.30.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.