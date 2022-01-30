Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 655.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,574 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $16,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after acquiring an additional 18,835 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $253.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.42 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.35. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair raised Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.65.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.93, for a total value of $14,707,343.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.01, for a total value of $25,237,830.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,034,387 shares of company stock valued at $708,986,291 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

