Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $15,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,912,139,000 after buying an additional 303,694 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,177,771,000 after buying an additional 123,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,743,803,000 after buying an additional 974,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $915,191,000 after buying an additional 88,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $733,486,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.18.

NYSE:NOC opened at $380.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $380.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.07. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $408.97. The company has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

