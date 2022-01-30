Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,888 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cigna were worth $19,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $233.45 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.85.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CI shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.83.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

