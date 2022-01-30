Arizona State Retirement System Sells 875 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $24,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.68.

LMT opened at $393.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $354.58 and a 200 day moving average of $354.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.38 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.