Arizona State Retirement System Trims Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $26,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. Barclays dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $766.04.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $590.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $549.59 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $629.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $702.15. The company has a market capitalization of $105.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

