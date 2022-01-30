Ark Price Tops $0.84 on Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00002270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $112.85 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000253 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 134,787,757 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

