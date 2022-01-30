ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 83.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,885 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.32% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 404.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 907,467 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the third quarter worth about $1,098,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 490,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 11.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 52,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter worth about $1,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Separately, Jonestrading lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

NYSE:ARR opened at $9.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 144.33% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.