Arqma Trading 1.4% Higher This Week (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Arqma has a total market cap of $486,654.06 and approximately $1,232.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arqma has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,721.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.79 or 0.06825847 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.02 or 0.00289013 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $290.97 or 0.00771367 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00009932 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009232 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00066064 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.67 or 0.00391483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00238251 BTC.

About Arqma

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,215,605 coins and its circulating supply is 12,171,062 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.