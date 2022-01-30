Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 148,547 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 354.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,547 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.14% of Enphase Energy worth $28,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 67.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Enphase Energy by 269.9% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $123.86 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $282.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.18 and its 200-day moving average is $184.03.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.26.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $4,028,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,932 shares of company stock worth $33,042,396. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.