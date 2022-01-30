Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 2,934,324 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 2,345.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,059,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,934,324 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.89% of Vermilion Energy worth $30,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VET. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 582.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 235,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 201,029 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,558,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,638,000 after buying an additional 503,828 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,587,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,142,000 after buying an additional 233,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VET shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

VET stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $16.27.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 46.50%. The company had revenue of $427.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.19 million.

Vermilion Energy Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

