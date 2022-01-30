Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 40,091 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,091 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.29% of CNA Financial worth $32,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNA. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,687,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,773,000 after purchasing an additional 398,384 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,282,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,807,000 after purchasing an additional 319,353 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,410,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 74,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 10,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $504,674.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $45.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CNA Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average is $44.28.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.34%.

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

