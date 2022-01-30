Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 524,700 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,161,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.29% of Dropbox worth $33,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Dropbox by 6.4% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dropbox by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 51.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 8.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DBX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In related news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $86,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $59,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,418. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DBX opened at $23.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.29 and a beta of 0.94. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

