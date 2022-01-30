Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 448.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,240,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831,499 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.33% of Grifols worth $32,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Grifols by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 53,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Grifols by 2,365.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 63,832 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Grifols by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,344,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,671,000 after purchasing an additional 193,621 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Grifols by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 230,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 124,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Grifols by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,983,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,461,000 after purchasing an additional 225,231 shares in the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRFS opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.39. Grifols, S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $19.07.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($17.05) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Grifols Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

