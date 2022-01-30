Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 167,933 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 111.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,933 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.75% of Carter’s worth $30,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRI. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

CRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

In other Carter’s news, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $1,620,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $3,156,888.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,335 shares of company stock worth $14,293,445. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carter’s stock opened at $92.15 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.50 and a 12 month high of $116.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.61. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

