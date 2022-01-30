Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 218,951 Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,147 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,951 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.13% of Whiting Petroleum worth $25,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WLL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 33.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,264 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 36,446 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 16.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 247,414 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 35,136 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 215.7% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 26,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WLL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice purchased 15,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $1,025,049.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $73.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.84. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $79.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 2.50.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $401.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

