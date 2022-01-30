Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 38,721 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,721 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.76% of Onto Innovation worth $27,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after buying an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 180.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 22,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,993,000 after acquiring an additional 16,603 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $84.67 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.17 and a twelve month high of $106.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.98 and its 200-day moving average is $82.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $535,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,725 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,935 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

