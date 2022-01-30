Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,119 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.94% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $26,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 91.6% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 263,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 13,684 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $57.88 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.41.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PBH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

