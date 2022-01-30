Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,318,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,873,258 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.50% of New Residential Investment worth $25,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 368.5% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 121.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 167.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

NRZ stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.85.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

