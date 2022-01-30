Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,464 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.14% of Dover worth $32,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Dover by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Dover by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Dover by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOV. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.08.

NYSE DOV opened at $167.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.88 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

