Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $26.85 Million Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,304 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.15% of Teleflex worth $26,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 37.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 86.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Teleflex from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.45.

In other Teleflex news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $299.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.96. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $289.00 and a one year high of $449.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

