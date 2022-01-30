Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $27.12 Million Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 63.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374,682 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.17% of Conagra Brands worth $27,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 161.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 177.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $35.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.35. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.78.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

