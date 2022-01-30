Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $27.25 Million Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 90.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,245 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.97% of Ingevity worth $27,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ingevity by 46.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ingevity by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,012,000 after acquiring an additional 23,148 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Ingevity by 38.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ingevity in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ingevity by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 713,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $64.95 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.73 and its 200-day moving average is $76.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 2.13.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingevity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

