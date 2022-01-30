Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $27.92 Million Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 87.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 226,830 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.39% of Donaldson worth $27,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DCI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Donaldson by 475.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,220,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,561,000 after buying an additional 1,008,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,298,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,613,000 after acquiring an additional 478,667 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 16.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,799,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,851,000 after acquiring an additional 399,858 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 16.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,852,000 after acquiring an additional 351,362 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 13.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,321,000 after acquiring an additional 210,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Donaldson news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,440 shares of company stock valued at $833,473 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson stock opened at $54.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

