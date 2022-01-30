Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $28.27 Million Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 981,087 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.07% of Southern Copper worth $28,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the third quarter worth $743,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 10.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,993,000 after buying an additional 34,162 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the third quarter worth $602,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 17.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 384,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,614,000 after buying an additional 57,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.93.

Southern Copper stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.74.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

