Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $29.89 Million Stock Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,773,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 443,239 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.57% of Sally Beauty worth $29,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sally Beauty by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Sally Beauty by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sally Beauty by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Sally Beauty by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sally Beauty by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

In related news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,401 shares of company stock worth $319,171. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $990.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.